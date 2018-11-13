Business

Empire Business Solutions Receives 2018 Best of Business Award

Comment(0)

Empire Business Solutions has been selected for the 2018 Best of Business Award by the Small Business Community.

Being in business sets people apart from most ordinary people and the Small Business Community is dedicated to helping others understand that running a business is an obtainable goal and that everyone should try their best at living their dreams.

The Small Business Community recognizes and awards business owners because they often do not receive the recognition they deserve. Business owners are role models for everyone whether they know it or not. Small Business Community 2018 Best of Business Award winners are a valuable asset to their community and exemplify what makes small businesses great.

About Empire Business Solutions

Real Estate Opportunities & Investments, Inc (dba Empire Business Solutions) is a 15 year old Business Broker, Merger & Acquisition company dedicated to the needs of business owners who want to sell their businesses in Southern California. As experienced M&A professionals, Empire completely understand the life cycle of a business. From start up through acquisition/merger or to presenting your business for sale, Empire has established the principles for success;

*Strict confidentiality with free consultation
*Strong client representation
*Solid evaluation for achieving maximum value
*Energetic Marketing

Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions said, “Empire is pleased to receive another award for its outstand service and accomplishments. As President of Empire with over 35 years’ experience in all aspects of the business and sales process, I am personally involved in every transaction. Through continued education and experience, Empire manages the complex M&A transactions along with our team of professional experts which range from environmental to legal. The goal is to arrive at a successful transition for buyers and sellers.”

About Small Business Community

The Small Business Community Association is dedicated to collecting and organizing information, training, and services that are vital to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone else that needs help running a business, operating a business, or wants to know how to start a business.

The mission of the Small Business Community is to promote a vibrant and growing small business community, support education that will preserve and extend the future of small business and use our gifts within the small business community to serve others for the betterment of our world.

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.

Also Read
Business

Edible Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

The global market of edible packaging is growing and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global edible packaging market is estimated to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, digit CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period (2017-2023). Innovation plays […]
Business

osteopatía

osteopatía La osteopatía y sus lesiones Sanasport.es — cuidamos cuidadosamente la salud de nuestros pacientes y ofrecemos a los profesionales servicios de osteopatía y medicamentos también, ofrecemos cursos de osteopatía en línea Con base a los conocimientos terapéuticos recibidos en los cursos gratis de osteopatía, esta disciplina se basa en corregir los desequilibrios que suceden en nuestro […]
Business

High Strength Steel Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2024

Steel is critical, as there is no other material with same unique combination of strength, formability (malleability and ductility) and versatility. Steel plays critical role in virtually every phase of our lives. The rails, roads, vehicles that make up our transportation chain use steel. High strength steel provides strong framework and connections in the building […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *