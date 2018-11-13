Dr.Venu – Best Ayurvedic Doctor in Kerala, India

Ayurvedic Specialist Dr. Venu – recognized as the best ayurvedic doctor in India – belongs to Shiva Ayurveda family in Trivandrum. Dr venu has evolved his own style of treatment combining Ayurveda, Yoga, Marma and Energy Therapy. The treatment methods and healing practices followed by Dr. Venu is centuries old. Over the years, her has further refined his procedures by combining potent elements from the various great healing traditions of the world as well as newer concepts and approaches in the field of modern medicine.
Also Read
Medical Coding Market is a Budding Industry That’s Just Getting Stronger
Medical coding is the transformation of healthcare procedures, medical services, equipment, and diagnosis into universal medical alphanumeric codes. A medical coder receives the report from doctors, which may include patient’s condition, diagnosis preformed, prescription, and all the procedures and tests conducted by healthcare professionals/provider on the patients, and transforms the details into a set of […]
Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Market Upcoming Trends and Opportunities 2025
The process of combining medical and psychotherapeutic treatment to address the dependence on alcohol and drugs such as prescription drugs and street drugs is called rehabilitation. Addiction to alcohol and drugs is considered a chronic disease. If the addiction is untreated, it can have serious life threatening effects. Drug and alcohol addiction is treated with […]
Vitboost Vitamin B12 Liquid Supplement for Vegans
Vegan-ism is the practice where one refrains from using products that come from animals. A vegan cannot eat meat, fish and any kind of flesh, can’t drink milk or any other by-products of milk and in addition cannot wear or use any product that comes out of animal skin such as leather. Basically, vegans complete […]