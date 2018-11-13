Lifestyle

Christian Chua Training Academy": A Choice Speaker For Corporations as well as Educational Institutions

Life is all about challenges and its in ourselves how to deal with it. Some people lose and some people try. No one wins in one go, this is a procedure which goes step by step. For better results, you have to be calm and composed in order to think the next step and the solution for your problem.If you have lost hope in your life or needs some guidance, then you might listen to some motivational speaker. They are professionals who can show you the right path and talk about how to be successful, happy, fulfilled and engaging in better relations.

No one is perfect in this world, but there is some scope to learn and be better from others. If you want to engage in motivational speaking classes, then you might want to halt your search here. We “Christian Chua Training Academy” is one stop destination for people who are looking for motivational speaking, developments sessions and customized coaching amenities. From over two decades, Christian Chua is speaking according to his mental humour, wit and charm that has attracted to 200,000 people throughout the world.

He is a certified speaker which provides his service to corporations as well as to educational platforms. He mainly emphasizes on people skills, sales motivation, communication and life strategies. Some of the huge names that we have been associated with are: Bayer, PIL, BP, AVAGO, ALLIANZ, VOLVO, HSBC, UOB, HAS, FPAS, GPS and many more. some of the things in which he focuses on for Sales Team Motivational Workshop Singapore are: how to be success magnet, the rhythm of winning and essential influencing skills. It will highlight all the leadership and personal effectiveness in which he speaks about dealing with people, critical thinking and much more.

With his great timing and humour, he has become the Singapore Most Entertaining Trainer that has 17 years of experience and helped thousands of individuals achieved success in their lives.Our organization excel in transforming people’s life into positive thoughts and live their life with full zeal.For more information on his programs and service, please log on to our website.

Contact US:-

Christian Chua Training Academy

5002 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Techplace 2
03-12, Singapore – 569871.

Mobile: 9009 7766 / 9181 7766
Office: 6292 2722
Fax: 6758 2719

E-mail: – christian@christianchua.com
Website: – https://christianchua.com/

