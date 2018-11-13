Business

Atexsports Kinesiology of Uncut and Precut Paper box of Tape Roll in Sports Tex korea

Comment(0)

ATEX is the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over 15 years of experience. We export premium quality Private-Labeled tapes to over 30 countries worldwide. ATEX is committed to always delivering the best quality products. We believe that delivering quality and customer satisfaction is the sole reason we are the leading manufacture in Korea. We always reinvent 30% of our profits towards researching ways of improving our products quality and performance. We have a research department testing new technologies.
Atex Co. Ltd is the original and the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over two decade of manufacturing experience. We export premium quality Private Label (OEM) kinesiology tapes to over 30 countries worldwide and our OEM customers combined lead the majority market share of this industry.
ST U350 – Uncut/Paper Box
• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Purple, Yellow and design patterns.
Description
Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.
All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant(You can sweat, shower or swim with it), Pain relief tape Korea and can last up to 5 days if properly used.
Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan.
ST P350 – Precut/Paper Box
• Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige
When properly applied, it will lift the skin to create increased circulation of blood, lymph, and tissue fluids which results in faster relief of muscle and joint pain. Thus, results in faster recovery from the overall injury, giving support and stability to your joints and muscles without affecting circulation and range of motion. Atex Kinesiology tape Korea
It is designed to mimic the human skin in both thickness and elasticity to allow a wide range of mobility and flexibility without restricting your body movements. Both medical and sport professionals use SportsTex tape for therapeutic purposes to treat and prevent musculoskeletal and sports injuries and any inflammatory conditions.

Also Read
Business

Brief Introduction Of Seamless Steel Pipe Perforation Process

Conventional barrel-shaped (or MAN) perforators are widely used in the production of hot-rolled seamless steel tubes. However, since the double-supported conical piercing machine appeared in 1980, the conical piercing machine has developed faster. Compared to the barrel roller puncher, the tapered punching unit has the following features. (1) The roller diameter of the tapered roller […]
Business

Local Free Classifieds Ads Directory Interclassify Launched

editor

Interclassify a new innovative online local free classified ads directory that as now launched. The site provides buyers and sellers with information on individuals, businesses, goods and services and enables contact and/or transactions between buyers and sellers or service providers. Interclassify offers its growing members an interactive service with many benefits where new members can […]
Business

Automotive HVAC Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2024

editor

The Global Market for Automotive HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning) was estimated at USD 12 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8 % over the forecast period (from 2016 to 2024). The growing production of the passenger vehicles along with the rising income levels is projected to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *