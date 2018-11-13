Health and Wellness

16th International Congress on Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care

The Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the 16th International Congress on “Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care” on April 01-02, 2019 at Frankfurt, Germany for productive collaborations and an opportunity to present their work in the field of cancer.

Cancer Nursing 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Cancer.

Scientific sessions of Cancer Nursing 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Pioneering Approaches and challenges in the era of Cancer research and Oncology Nursing”

Health Benefits of Turmeric Curcumin Supplement

In the U.S., turmeric is best known as a spice. It’s one of the main components of curry powder. In USA and other parts of Asia, turmeric is used to treat many health conditions. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and perhaps even anticancer properties. Why do people take turmeric? Curcumin, a substance in […]
Use Only FDA Approved Sphygmomanometer For Monitoring Blood Pressure

Quality of health care devices are crucial and FDA is a reputed institute examining the efficacy of different devices. High BP is one of common health ailments and sphygmomanometer is used to keep its track and one should use only FDA assorted Sphygmomanometer. Sphygmomanometer is a medical device used to measure blood pressure. The device […]
How Do We Test the Quality of Custom Peptides?

While manufacturing quality synthetic peptides, we are oftentimes bound to check for its quality before shipping them to our clients. It is highly important to check if the peptides that we manufacture are sterile and pure. Let us take a look at how we test the quality of the peptides that we manufacture: • Mass […]

