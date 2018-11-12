Tech

Top 20 ‘Try-Before-You-Buy’ Learning Management Systems Named

Comment(0)

According to the network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, any worthwhile learning management system (LMS) ought to be available for a free trial before would-be purchasers are asked to buy it.

It has now gone further by publishing a list of nine tips to help would-be LMS buyers get the best from this trial – and has published a list of the top 20 LMSs whose vendors offer a free trial.

“It’s always best to try before you buy,” advised Christopher Pappas, the owner and founder of eLearning Industry. “Test-driving an LMS enables you to see if its features and functions are worth your investment.”

The nine tips to put an LMS through its paces are:
1. Get your L&D team on-board – since they’ll be working with the LMS you buy. Gauge their expectations and which features they require from an LMS.
2. Determine which features and functions support your desired outcomes – especially since most LMSs have many features in common. So, you need to “spot the differences” in the LMSs on your shortlist – and see which ones meet your goals and your budget.
3. Add real data to the equation – uploading online training content and user data to see how the tool holds up. See how user-friendly the user interface is; if there are compatibility issues with your existing data, and if you’re able to assign user roles with ease.
4. Test the customisation features – by incorporating your branding elements, customising the dashboards to ensure that everything goes smoothly, and evaluating the personalisation features.
5. Try the system’s support services – since some LMS vendors provide 24/7 customer support at no extra charge while others limit their basic support packages to an online FAQ and user forum. Ensure that the system’s support services meet your needs.
6. Develop and deploy a sample project. You may even want to push the LMS platform to its limits to gauge how it handles more extreme tasks.
7. Schedule a “Trial Recap” meeting with key players towards the end of the trial – to review the LMS’s abilities and value for money.
8. Invite real users to test drive the tool – so you can see how the LMS operates on the front-end instead of merely analysing how it functions in the L&D department. Use surveys, questionnaires, focus group discussions, and/ or interviews to collect user data.
9. Follow up with the LMS vendor. You may have unanswered questions after the trial – so schedule a follow-up meeting with the LMS vendor to discuss pricing, additional services, and any other concerns you have.

“It’s important that you and your L&D team find a tool with all the features you require and that aligns with your experience level – so exploring the platform before you make the investment is well worth the effort,” said Christopher Pappas. “That way, you avoid ‘buyer’s remorse’ and ensure that you get the best LMS for your money.

“Of course, choosing and making good use of LMS free trials can be a daunting task. To help you consider your options, you can visit eLearning Industry’s directory of 128 LMSs that offer free trials.”

“There’s also an article on the eLearning Industry site on an LMS’s basic functions and features – as well as an area of the website where you can read, and contribute, customer reviews of the major LMSs on the market.

“However, if you want to ask us, our LMS consultants will evaluate all the options in the LMS market based upon your chosen criteria, such as cost, features, scalability, and so on. Then we’ll produce a list of the LMS software that will best add value to your business,” Christopher said.

According to eLearning Industry’s research, the 20 best LMS vendors offering a free trial of their platform are: Adobe Captivate Prime, Docebo, Northpass, TalentLMS, Litmos LMS, Administrate LMS, GnosisConnect, iSpring Learn, LearnUpon LMS, eLeap LMS, My Learning Hub, UpsideLMS, ScholarLMS, G-Cube LMS, eCoach, Matrix LMS, 360 Learning, Joomla LMS, WizIQ and Teachlr Organizations.

To read the full article on the best LMSs offering a free trial – and the key issues to consider during that trial – visit: https://elearningindustry.com/best-learning-management-systems-lms-free-trials

Also Read
Tech

Electronic Warfare Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The global electronic warfare market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of electronic warfare will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will […]
Tech

Application Delivery Network Market Including Revenue, Growth Rate, Applications and Gross Margin

Market Highlights: According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global application delivery network market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15 % over the forecast period, 2017-2023. According to Market Research Future, the global application delivery network market has been segmented into product, organization size, industry vertical, and region.The combination of wide area […]
Tech

Security solutions Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2022

Market Highlights: Global security solutions market is expected to grow from USD 222.52 billion in 2017 to USD 410.27 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.73% during the forecast period. Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2481 Global security solutions market is expected to grow from USD 222.52 billion in 2017 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *