Entertainment

“Television Actor Sachin Parikh Celebrates Diwali this time In An Eco Friendly Way”

Comment(0)

Sachin Parikh who has acted in many television shows is also a theater artist and now a producer too for theater shows. He has done serials like Na bole yum na Maine kuch kaha” , Tarah Mehta ka olta Chashma and many more..
Celebrating Diwali this time in an eco friendly way.

Sachin says, Smoke of the crackers closes the pores and makes it difficult for strays to breathe. Let’s make peace for the stray animals and let’s keep this time noiseless for the strays.
Let’s decide not to burn crackers, and celebrate the festival holistically and beautifully. Just like how we celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav, we can celebrate eco friendly Diwali by lighting just diyas, candles, painting a rangoli and ,be very organic about it.
Keeping it simple with Lighting just a phuljadi I feel is a great thing.So every year I love to celebrate Diwali in an eco friendly way and this year is also pretty much same the eco friendly Diwali.”

Also Read
Entertainment

Animated Film “Guru Da Banda” to be Released Nationwide in August

Jalandhar, Punjab, Release: August 24, 2018. For Immediate Release 13 August 2018: Guru da Banda’ the story of legendary Sikh hero Banda Singh Bahadar will be soon in theaters. ‘Guru Da Banda’ is a 3D animated film and based on the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar. The film has been scheduled for release on […]
Entertainment

SBCGLOBAL 1800-982-8520 password reset contact tec-h support care

USA Toll Free I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Customer Service Phone Number! SBCGLOBAL Help Desk Number! I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Customer Support Phone Number! SBCGLOBAL Helpline Number! I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Tech Support Phone Number! SBCGLOBAL Tech Support Phone Number! I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Technical Support Number | I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Help Desk Phone Number! I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Helpline Number! I-800-982-8520 SBCGLOBAL Tech Support Phone Number! […]
Entertainment

Indian events in bay area

Baydesi, is a free local classifieds directory presenting information about the Indian events in Bay Area. Baydesi.com is an Indian business directory useful for everyone .It is the fastest growing online community helping for Indians living in Bay Area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *