Swasthyashopee offers 20% discount on diabetic ayurvedic medicines

Swasthya Shopee, already taking the lead in the business of ecommerce, is joyously celebrating its five successful years of business. It is a great milestone for the company and renders special thanks to its ever-increasing base of customers for treasuring its products and customer support services.
Swasthya Shopee started its business as a Pharmaceuticals company some four decades from now with a different name. It was a retail business with its infrastructure set up in a rural area. Shortly, the retail business evolved into a wholesale business with name Mittal Pharma. Eventually, with the trend of ecommerce came into being, Swasthyashopee.com was launched to be reckoned as an up-and-coming ecommerce company. Having decades of experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, Swasthya Shopee is a brand you can count on without a second thought!

Today armed with a team of 100+ employees, Swasthya Shopee has 150+ ayurvedic brands under one roof with 200+ categories products online to choose from. The company is committed to ensuring the fastest delivery of ayurvedic products to your doorstep. Choosing Swasthya Shopee, you can ensure to get the best quality ayurvedic products online at the most affordable rates. Also, you enjoy the convenience of getting the delivery of your products without making a move to the traditional stores and waiting in a queue for searching the products and making the payment for bills. With Swasthya Shopee, you not only save time but also money.

“We take pride in the wide range of milestones we have reached over the decades and we attribute the glorious success to our dedicated team members as well as our customers. We have come a long way since we launched our business four decades ago and are passionate about giving extensive support to our team members as well as clients for the years to come ahead,” said Ankur Mittal, President/CEO of Swasthya Shopee. “We are making the best of our efforts to flourish in this cutthroat era. The safest, best quality and highly effective ayurvedic medicines we offer today are sure to prompt our new clients to choose Swasthya Shopee for good.

Today the company Swasthya Shopee continues to focus on delivering the best products and customer support services to win spurs as the leading independent ayurvedic and AYUSH healthcare company in the industry.

For more information about the online ayurvedic store, ayurvedic remedies and its products, please log on to website https://www.swasthyashopee.com/

