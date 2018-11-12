Books

So You Think Teendom is Just an Awkward Age? Guess again

TEENDOM Battle for Father Earth’s Templum is a spellbinding tale of young love, humanity, and heartbreak set against the majestic cityscapes of Mother Earth and sprawling fantasyscapes of Teendom where spirits live, mystical warriors battle, and every teenage human recruit must fight to stay as they compete for both Earth’s ultimate prize.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – Kellan Publishing today announced the addition of author Bryan Genesse to their team. His exciting young adult/adult fantasy novel Teendom Battle for Father Earth’s Templum drops on November 17, 2018. Join Bryan on 11.14.2018 for his pre-launch party at https://kellanpublishing.com/chat-schedule

Two Earths. One Coward. New Rule: Killing Humans Allowed. Sixteen year old, Jack Kigam is a self-proclaimed chicken and entirely confident he has finally lost his mind when he finds himself on a mystic world lost in a fantastical realm called Teendom. No clothes. No food. No cell phones allowed. Nothing can come from Mother Earth except the chosen few and only teenagers.

A spellbinding tale of young love, humanity, and heartbreak set against the majestic cityscapes of Mother Earth and sprawling fantasyscapes of Teendom where spirits live, mystical warriors battle, and every teenage human recruit must fight to stay as they compete for both Earth’s ultimate prize.

“Good storytelling must gift each reader an escape from their hectic life,” said author, Bryan Genesse. “My goal is for you to lose yourself in another world while making you laugh out loud, cheer even louder and sob into a pillow once or twice.”

Can an unhinged teenage coward—humanity’s last real hope—become both Earths’ most powerful hero? Find out in Teendom Book I Battle for Father Earth’s Templum.

About the Author
You may recognize Bryan as a successful writer and actor who starred in the primetime series Street Justice (as Grady Jamieson), the CBS soap opera The Bold and Beautiful (as Rocco Carner) as well as numerous feature films. After a serious injury during a fight scene in Romania curtailed his action career, Bryan switched from penning screenplays to scribing novels. His self-published novel, VampireS (€) X became available on Amazon in September 2018. Now he is elated to share Teendom Book I Battle for Father Earth’s Templum through Kellan Publishing.

For more information about TEENDOM Battle for Father Earth’s Templum, please visit (www.bryangenesse.com or www.kellanpublishing.com/bryan-genesse or contact Kellan Publishing at Publishing ( @ ) KellanPublishing dot com

KELLAN PUBLISHING
Media Contact Information:
Bryan Genesse
bryanvgenesse ( @ ) gmail dot com
www.bryangenesse.com

