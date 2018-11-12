Pickles Market Size, Share, Trend, Gross Margin, Leading Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Pickles are made by soaking fruits or vegetables in brine or a vinegar solution and stored for a period of time during which the ingredients go through the pickling process and acquire the desired taste. Pickles are generally prepared using two methods—lactic acid fermentation and preservation in acetic acid. Pickles derived from both these methods have a distinctive taste and texture. Pickling arose as a method to preserve food for later consumption, especially seasonal food.

Sugar is a natural preservative and is sometimes added to accelerate the pickling process or to make the product sweeter. Consuming vinegar-based pickles helps maintain the hemoglobin levels in diabetic patients, thereby controlling diabetes. There is a growing demand for organic food worldwide. Manufacturers are using organic food for pickling, which is projected to be an opportunity for pickle manufacturers during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global pickles market has been segmented into fruit pickles, vegetable pickles, meat and seafood pickles, and others. The fruit pickles segment is expected to dominate the global pickles market during the forecast period. Unripe fruits are generally used for the preparation of pickles, which lends a distinctive taste. Therefore, the fruit pickles segment is expected to be the largest during the assessment period. The vegetable pickles segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the various nutritional properties and health benefits of these pickles.

The global pickles market has been divided, by packaging type, into jars, bottles, pouches, tubs, and others. The jars segment is expected to dominate the global pickles market during the assessment period since jars are easy to carry and store and are cost-effective. The pouches segment is projected to record the highest CAGR as pouches offer ease of storage and usage and can be used as refill packs. Furthermore, a longer shelf life can be achieved by using Tetra Pak pouches.

The global market for pickles has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to strong vendor networks. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global pickles market are ADF Foods Ltd (India), Del Monte Food, Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US), the Kraft Heinz Co. (US), Hugo Reitzel (Switzerland), Mt Olive Pickles (US), Mitoku Co., Ltd (Japan), and Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace, Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis:

The global pickle market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global pickles market since pickles are widely consumed as snacks. The regional market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to the health benefits of consuming pickles such as ulcer reduction, liver protection, and improved digestion. The pickles market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to consumer preferences for palatable accompaniments.

Segmentation:

The global pickles market has been segmented based on type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global pickles market has been segregated into fruit pickles, vegetable pickles, meat and seafood pickles, and others.

Jars, pouches, tubs, and others are the packaging type segments of the global pickles market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pickles market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others.