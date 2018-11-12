Education

National College Australia (NCA) launches NEW LOGO

Comment(0)

National College Australia

01-11-2018

We are delighted to announce the launch of our new logo and a series of new NCA (National College Australia) sub-brands.

Since our establishment in 2004, National College Australia has grown and evolved in so many ways that it was time to redesign the logo to reflect our personality and our vision of what we represent in the marketplace.

The new logo crystallises the acronym ‘NCA’ and sits in the centre of clear, white space. It is modern, crisp and simple, which is a perfect reflection of who we are today.

We believe that education, regardless of when, where or how its is undertaken, needs to be dynamic, meaningful and uncomplicated. We want to keep things as simple as possible for our students and our people so we can have the time and the energy to focus on what really is important.

Over the last twelve months we have been focused on developing our services to give our students much better value in learning and employment outcomes. By the end of 2018, all new students will be using NCA POINT, a new Learner Management System that will simplify the learning and assessment process. We have also improved our RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) services and joined forces with JobGetter and InPlace as part of an overhaul of our work placement and job seeker programs. To represent these different services, we are launching our sub-brand series.

Our brand is at the core of our identity and our logo is its symbol. We are very proud to be sharing the changes with you and we hope you enjoy the new NCA as much as we do.
National College Australia RTO ID 91000
For more information you can visit their website:
https://www.nationalcollege.edu.au/
About National College Australia
National College Australia was established in 2003 by KinCare, a leading provider of aged care services in Australia. They are one of Australia’s most respected Registered Training Organisations (RTOs), with a range of online education courses that helps to secure job and future in community services.
An ASQA audit conducted in 2015 found that National College Australia is compliant with the VET Quality Framework and all industry standards. This means the qualification you receive from National College Australia is recognised by industry organisations and all other RTOs in Australia.

Also Read
Education

Testbook.com Celebrates Engagement of 4 Million Users

4 million students have benefited by taking over 10 Million Online Mock Tests provided by Testbook to help them crack numerous Government Recruitment Exams with ease. Navi Mumbai, India, July 3rd, 2018: One of the big names among Competitive Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is celebrating the faith of over 4 million students. Starting their journey, […]
Education

Maxfort: Secure your child future with the top school in Delhi

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Choose Maxfort the top school in Delhi to apply this philosophy in your child life.
Education

Are You Looking for a Math Tutor for Your Kid in Los Angeles?

You can greatly improve your child’s academic performance by hiring a private math tutor for him/her. However, if you have never hired a private tutor for you kid, here are some tips that can help you: •Discuss with you child and ask them in which part of their education do they face difficulties. Explain to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *