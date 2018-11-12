Environment

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurates Bio Gas plant

Comment(0)

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurated a Bio Gas plant on the hotel premises to produce renewable and clean energy for internal consumption including day-to day activities.This initiative is a part of Planet 21, AccorHotels’ sustainable development program, which aims to provide a positive hospitality experience.

This initiative will serve as a waste management practice by utilising all relevant waste materials to produce gas. The bio fuel will be supplied to the kitchen for daily use and will convert 18 tons of waste to 693 kgs of renewable energy per year. The plant will also offer significant savings in comparison to use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said “At Mercure Hyderabad KCP we are committed towards sustainable growth and use of renewable energy. We as an organisation have always stood for driving purposeful change and this initiative is a step to save our environment and become energy efficient. With the installation of Bio Gasplant,we will reduce our dependence on LPG and switch to green energy sources.”

Also Read
Environment

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis Report and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:- The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration […]
Environment

Produced Water Treatment 2018 Market Research Report, Industry share, Application, Demand and Forecast Report to 2023

Market Highlights:- Worldwide Oil and Gas challenges are prompting to take innovative approaches towards reusing obsolete offshore oil platforms. Dipping prices of oil and gas and corresponding cuts in expenditure is driving investigation into alternate, cheaper approaches to decommissioning that also use the assets as economically as possible. This indicates hundreds of new opportunities requiring […]
Environment

Renewable Energy Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Application | Industry Research Report 2027

Market Highlights:- Renewed global pleas for clean and renewable energy sources have driven the demand for this sector as major players are foraying into this sector. The sector is finding huge demand from many sectors due to its free availability and it’s limited to no impact level on environment. This particular demand trend is also […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *