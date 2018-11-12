Business

Kwang Woon is one of the leading wall & ceiling panel and insulation Manufacturer in Korea

A global network for shipbuilding and plant industries Kwang Woon is Korea representative global shipbuilding and Plant Company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.
DECK COVERING:
SOS-TEX : Self Leveling Deck Composition
DIMENSION TABLE (unit: mm)
Nominal size Cutting Size
W x H (W-30) x (H-30)
A60 Floating Floor System
Standard ISO, JIS, BSMA
Material Al.-alloy or Steel
Installation method Welded / Bolted
Size According to Client request
Vinyle Sheet – Sense Rong F
Multi-layer of various colored granule chip keep its apttern and color to the base of product.
Specially designed double fabric layers bring the excellent dimensional stability and homogeneous adhesion after installation.
With its outstanding fire retardant proerty, it can prevent the spread of fire, which can be caused by flooring material.
Its fire retardant property approved by esteemed organization, such as DNV, BV, KR, GL, NK, ABS etc.
INSULATION:
Mineral Wool
Mineal Wool felt maunfactured with mineral wool and adhesive binder resulting in board-from, has the advantages of its lightweight flexbility and moisture resistance. Also has the features of high Sound-absorption, Sound-insulation and Thermal-insulation performancd.
NCLC™ Mineral Wool Lamella Mat
(Non-Combustible Large Caliber)
NCLC™ Mineral Wool Lamella Mat is manufacyured from mineral board, cut into the trapezoid-shape, wrapped by the facings such as Al-Foil to the longitudinal direction. Suitable for circular ducts or Large-caliber pipes.
Mineral Wool Pipe Cover
Mineral wool pipe cover, which forming mineral wool into the cylinder-shape, has the advantages of its thermal-insulation, fire-resist and moisture-resist performance as well as flexbility and workability.
A60 Class Fire Insulation
BULKHEAD & DECK
A60 class products are approved as A-60 class in accordance with the regulation of SOLAS FTP code.
WALL & CEILING PANEL
INSERT TYPE SYSTEM
B-0, B-15 CLASS STANARD LINING AND PARTITION PANEL
Model No. B-501 B-601
Thickness 50mm 25mm
Fire class B-15 B-0, B-15
Weight 18.5 kg/㎡ 14.8 kg/㎡
Sound reduction STC 33 dB STC 33 dB
Themal Transmittance 0.58 kcal/㎡.h.℃ 1.06 kcal/㎡.h.℃
