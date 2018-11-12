Godrej Reserve – Plotted Development at Devanahalli Bangalore

Godrej Reserve is a plotted residential development project to be launched around Bangalore international airport soon. It is all set to be yet another world-class development in real estate Bangalore. Godrej Reserve plots are all set to offer different configurations where whole project will be based on Forest theme. The project is all set to be stretched around 93 acres of landscapes. Godrej Reserve plot will be luxurious development where you can find a lot of amenities that you have ever desired. Godrej Properties is the world-renowned real estate developer and is going to develop its first plotted development in Bangalore.

The residential plots will be available in different sizes ranging from 1200 sq. ft, 1500 sq. ft., 1800 sq. ft, 2400 sq. ft and 3200 sq. ft. Godrej Reserve is all set to offer unique development to the residents to appeal to huge range of home buyers who are about to invest in plotted landscapes. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is a luxurious project which is all set to have various special features around the airport, including location, project theme, and development, amenities, and plot size. You can find a lot of plotted development projects available for sale across the airport but there is also great demand of residential units in Godrej Reserve because of its unique features and development.

Godrej Properties is about to have a huge range of residential developments with all the high-rise towers. Godrej Reserve is a well-known plotted development in the city of Bangalore. The developer has decided to come up with huge range of plotted developments in several metro cities in a few days. Godrej Reserve is about to have world-class amenities like clubhouse, sports arena, outdoor sports, kids play area and various amenities out there.

Godrej Reserve Plots is all set to have various parks to enjoy comfortable living with your family. Godrej Reserve will have great connectivity with various leading companies and SEZ to improve demands for residences in this project. If you are about to search for best investment amenities, this project will surely be beneficial for you.

Major Amenities

Godrej Reserve is surely going to be a landmark where you can build home and put your roots to lead a comfortable living. So, be ready to step up your living at Godrej Reserve which is well covered by organic farming, fresh air and open forest greens. You can enjoy a lot of leisure activities here to please your senses with serene views of lush greens and you can definitely soak in the beautiful views of Nandi Hills.

Here, you can bask in the lavishness of clubhouse, book café, green terrace, and sports zone and sculpture court. So, come and please your living with peace of mind at Godrej Reserve where you can find a lot of privileges and joy for everyone. The location of the project is among the major highlights of development. It is going to be favorable to all the home buyers who want to own a home in this project.

