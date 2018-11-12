Entertainment

Get ready to go on a Royal Journey with FYI TV18’s ‘Royal India with Samira’

Comment(0)

New Delhi, 6th November 2018

Ever wondered what Maharaja’s at their Royal palaces eat for their dinner? From understanding what all goes into the making of a royal meal to stealing some royal recipes, Samira is all set to take you for a Rich Food adventure.

FYI TV18 brings to you, their all new series, ‘Royal India with Samira’ premiering on, November 8th, every Thursday and Friday, 9:30 PM

Samira Nanda a New York celebrity chef, embarks on a journey to discovers the origins of the Royal Indian cuisine. She finds exclusive access to the Royal palaces convinces chefs to part with their secrets while cooking with them and gives you a peek in to India’s rich royal culinary heritage.

Samira’s passion for food and cooking stems from watching three generations of women in her family cook the best Indian food, with a health conscious element.

In this series “Royal India With Samira” she travels to fabulous palaces, meets Kings and Princesses, and cooks with Royal chefs to bring you their favourite dishes.

Also Read
Entertainment

Coeur d’Alene Art Auction will Partner with Bidsquare For Its 33rd Annual Fine Western & American Art Auction, July 28th

New York, NY, July 26, 2018 — Every Western art lover’s attention will turn toward the same place on July 28th, as The Coeur d’Alene Art Auction holds their 33rd annual Fine Western & American Art auction from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The catalog will include 315 selections of unparalleled quality, representing the […]
Entertainment

Benefit of Hiring a Wedding Photographer!

editor

When you don’t know what to look for in a professional wedding photographer, you are left with endless and overwhelming options. When you compare one photographer’s packages to another, you are often left confused. In the end, it all comes down to one question – are you getting what you are paying for? Is it […]
Entertainment

Shoreline Dentist Reign Dental to Organize Candy Buy Back Event in Support of the U.S. Troops

“Reign Dental is hosting a ‘Candy Buy Back’ event for buying back your Halloween candy and sending the sweet treats to U.S. troops!” Milton/ Shoreline, WA – Reign Dental is privileged to host a Halloween Candy Buyback event on November 1st, from 11 am to 1 pm at both their dental offices located in Milton […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *