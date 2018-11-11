Business

The Innovative New Look In Men’s Accessories

United State (November 11, 2018) – The company’s theme of accessories is focused around style and creativity that is stylishly wearable for the modern man. All features and emphasis are focused a masculine vintage feel, crafted with high quality leathers, precious metals, canvas, etc to create some of their signature pieces.

With a mission to revitalize men’s accessories with meaningful, art and quality, which is said by some to be the main key to an attractive style, they have made great headway in the men’s fashion world. This is a company that delivers on it’s promise with designs featuring extremely relevant and modern prints and patterns.

The newly added satchels for men are crafted with special distressed leather, with hand stitched finishing that deliver pieces that are hard to ignore. Every piece is meticulously designed to be original, yet relevant and in-style.

Instead of relying on the standard, and more traditional pieces of wrist-wear for men, such as the generic silver chain link, Capthatt has garnered inspiration from places such as Peru, Sub Saharan, Native America, Africa and Eastern Europe, to create men’s bracelets that are captivating in design, creative with a unique finish. These new designs in men’s bracelets are attractive and give men a quick way to pull any outfit together.

The new collection of wearable men’s shoes also give the modern man a look that’s great from casual to smart. The fit is of high priority with this company, with each shoe being crafted for style and comfort.

At CAPTHATT, the emphasis on wearability and convenience. Every aspect of their designs, from the material, to the cut and origins is focused on giving the modern man the freedom to express his style in a comfortable versatile way.

The collection is available at https://capthatt.com where the designs are regularly updated to reflect the company’s mission of modern fashion styles with unique creativity, and art.

For more information, and to explore the collection, visit capthatt.com

