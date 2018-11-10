Entertainment

SANDEEP A VARMA’S THRILLER SHORT MOVIE “KAHANIBAAZ” ALL SET TO RELEASE ON THE 25TH SEPTEMBER

Comment(0)

SANDEEP A VARMA’S THRILLER SHORT MOVIE “KAHANIBAAZ” ALL SET TO RELEASE ON THE 25TH SEPTEMBER

A writer, producer and a director, Sandeep A Varma is all set to release yet another movie “Kahanibaaz” as a writer and a director. It is a short thriller film which features the very popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi and is being produced by Large Short Films. The movie has been shot at some really picturesque locations outside Pune and has a really intriguing storyline which will surely send a shiver down your spine.

Talking about the film Sandeep says “Kahanibaaz is the kind of thriller one can only do on digital. It breaks the norms of the usual screenplay and uses innovative technique to tell a dramatic and emotional thriller. My intention was to (almost) have the audience empathise with the killer. For me, this film was also about rediscovering the ace actor within Ashish Vidyarthi- the actor I’d seen years back on stage. Also, Barrel Select Large Short Films has been doing large releases with directors such as Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali and it’s a privilege for me to present this film in that kind of company with such a platform. It’s a great kick off to the season for me with my international project (The Disguise) coming up soon, for which I shot in London recently. It’s an English film with a relevant international subject and with a completely international cast and crew.”

Sandeep has previously written and directed the much acclaimed feature film ‘Manjunath’ (Viacom). He also directed ‘The Virgins’ a short film which has crossed 13 million views.

The film is all set to release on 25th September on Large Short Films Youtube Channel

Also Read
Entertainment

Solar Street Lighting Market Detailed Analysis, Growth and Forecast Up to 2023, focusing on top key vendors like VerySol Inc. ,Solar Street Lights USA ,Dragons Breath Solar .

editor

Market Highlights Developed countries in North America and Europe are likely to play a key role in the development of the global solar street lighting market due to the widespread demand for replacement of conventional street lighting systems. Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa are also the key consumers in the solar street lighting […]
Entertainment

Travel in Style with a Party Bus from Regal Party Bus Rentals

editor

Toronto, 20 March 2018 – Regal Party Bus Rentals is a company that provides party buses to people who want to have the time of their life. When you are planning unique events in your life, you will need to think about the transportation of your guests. If you are planning a wedding event, or […]
Entertainment

Fire Sprinkling Head Market Report 2018 – Hd Fire Protect, Senju Sprinkler, Victaulic, China Nfpt, Cfe

Report Overview The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are Fire Sprinkling Head Market Product Type, application, geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors and their […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *