Engage yourself in an adrenaline pumping experience of F1H2O

The Formula 1 Powerboat Racing World Championship is coming back to India after 2004. The race is scheduled to be continued from 16th to 18th November 2018. The event is being sponsored by Malaxmi and Andhra Pradesh Tourism.

F1H2O is a powerboat competition organized by Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) and promoted by H2O Racing. It’s the most elite inshore powerboat racing in the world. A circuit is marked on a selected stretch of water and the race lasts for 45 minutes. There will be 8 teams participating in the event. It will be an adrenaline pumping battle as 19 drivers will battle it out to claim the supremacy of water. The event will be graced by participation of 12 countries.
Champions Yacht Club is all set, to book some best seats at Vijaywada, in the event for you. We have organized VIP lounge seating, to give you the most exclusive view of the event.

We are providing you the best seats in the house with attractive pricing. We have,

• VIP hospitality for 2 days and 1 night at ₹6000
• VVIP hospitality for 2 days and 1 Night at ₹9000

This involves two lunch buffets and one gala night dinner buffet

You will be treated with best Asian & Middle Eastern cuisines. When it comes to beverages (Non Alcoholic), we will keep them coming for you, as long as you want.

You will also have access to entertainment arena and race circuit with parking facilities. You can come aboard with us at lotus jetty, Prakasam barrage.

Book a seat at https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/vip-lounge-seating-f1h2o-amravati/ET00087747

