Entertainment

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ISHITA DUTTA CELEBRATES DIWALI THIS TIME IN VARANASI

Comment(0)

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ISHITA DUTTA CELEBRATES DIWALI THIS TIME IN VARANASI

Ishita Dutta who was last seen in Bollywood films like Drishyam and Firangi opposite Kapil Sharma is geared up for her next upcoming film Setters which will be releasing soon .She was also last seen is tv serials like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepannah .Ishita is celebrating diwali this time in varanasi.
Ishita says, She is feeling blessed to have witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat in the beautiful city of Varanasi. Happy to have started this New Year with such an auspicious note. So this year I am celebrating diwali with my team of film Setters in Banaras(varanasi). Had an super awesome fun with them. I wish all the viewer’s and everyone a very happy diwali and yes please say no to crackers.

Also Read
Entertainment

The rhythm wil remind you of songs from sultan and Dangal says Asif Panjwani

Music Composer Asif Panjwani who created the theme Music for ‘Kumite 1 League’ says his composed rhythm for kumite 1 league wil remind you of songs from sultan and Dangal. Asif Panjwani interacted with media before the inauguration of ‘Kumite 1 League’ on Thursday.  When talking about the Signature track for the  ‘Kumite 1 League’ […]
Entertainment

Riffer Music – The Airbnb of Music

RIFFER MUSIC BRIANNA W ETORIA | AUGUST 2018 “THE AIRBNB OF MUSIC” Like Airbnb, Riffer is an online marketplace that, instead of providing lodging options, makes it simple to find the perfect musician to perform at your next event, with no membership costs. www.riffermusic.com is a site open to anyone planning an event that is […]
Entertainment

Teenager Artist Plan Of World Brings Together To Select The Most Outstanding Teenagers In The World

[New York, USA], [October 30, 2018] – Teenager Artist Plan Of World, one of the leading teen organizations in todays’ modern generation gathers teens together to select the world’s most outstanding teenagers artists and their works. The selection will be at the ‘crossroads of the world’ New York Times Square, USA Advertising screen display. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *