2nd International Conference on Food Safety and Hygiene

We take immense pleasure and honor to welcome all the participants across the world to attend the esteemed 2nd International Conference on Food Safety and Hygiene slated on March 07-09, 2019 in London, UK.
The theme of “Healthy Food and Hygienics for an Opulent Future” is a crucial issue and has become a global crisis. Food being the basic necessities for an individual, is going under a serious threat. It is the right of every person to get adequate, nutritious and wholesome food.
The 2019 conference is organized by Allied Academies and will collaborate individuals from a wide range of professional backgrounds such as Food Safety Professional from Manufacturing, Retail and Food Service Industry; Nutritionists; Food Safety Trainer, Consultant, Auditor; Food Importer and Exporter; Professors, Research Scholars, Students and many more.
The Conference will indulge the participants to learn, discuss and exchange knowledge through various events. The series of events includes talks, poster presentations and various workshops. The Food Safety and Hygiene Conference is hosted at London, UK which will enhance the value of the technical conference in the richness of culture and scenery of London.
We extend a warm invitation to all the participants who are interested in sharing their knowledge in the field of Food Safety and Hygiene. The Conference will provide an exceptional experience and opportunity where Academicians and Researchers can interact with the World class Food experts and Entrepreneurs.
With your participation and engagement, we are sure that the knowledge and skills shared through the various events such as discussions, speeches, talks and presentations at the Food Safety and Hygiene Conference will be a resourceful and enjoyable experience for each and every individual. We are looking forward to witness your presence at the dignified event in the city of London.

