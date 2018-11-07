Synthetic graphite to lead world graphite demand by 2023

Within five years, synthetic graphite is projected to account for almost 70 percent of the global graphite market in terms of demand, a similar share to that expected for 2018, according to CW Research’s 2018 update of the World Natural and Synthetic Graphite Market Demand Forecast Report.

“Natural graphite is anticipated to experience a more solid annual average growth in the 2018-2023 period than in the previous five-year period mostly due to the forecast increased usage of the material for the electrical vehicle sector in China. It is true that the purity and carbon content of natural graphite are expected to be easier to enhance at a smaller cost than currently. However, synthetic graphite will see a faster pace due to the normalization of specialty end usages such as graphene manufacturing and carbon fiber”, notes Raluca Cercel, Associate at CW Group.

SYNTHETIC GRAPHITE MARKET VALUE DRIVEN BY PREMIUM COST

The synthetic graphite market is likely to record the fastest-paced growth as compared to natural graphite due to the superior quality of the material in terms of purity, and in spite of its cost, which can be triple that of the latter.

It is, thus, unsurprising that the synthetic graphite market size in USD is much larger than that of natural graphite both due to the premium cost and growing usage of the material as opposed to natural graphite.

In CAGR terms, the market size in USD for synthetic graphite improved by over 20 percent as opposed to the 10 percent growth of the natural graphite segment.

BATTERIES SECTOR TO LEAD END-USER INDUSTRIES

In 2018, the electrodes manufacturing industry is the largest graphite consumer, with a 40 percent share of the market, followed by the refractories, foundries and crucibles with a 30 percent market share, and the batteries and energy storage sector with a 14 percent share of global graphite consumption.

End-user segments such as lubricants, recarburizers, friction products and others compete for a slimmer slice of the global graphite market.

By 2023, we anticipate that the batteries sector will eat up the market shares of more traditional graphite end-users, following a projected threefold increase of graphite consumption by this particular sector as compared to 2018.

****

For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Mihnea Manea, Media and Market Services Executive, CW Group, by phone at +40 723 281 704, or e-mail at mm@cwgrp.com.

ABOUT THE REPORT

CW Group’s comprehensive World Natural and Synthetic Graphite Report helps graphite manufacturers, end-users, and sellers of raw materials needed for synthetic graphite manufacturing better understand industry developments, demand and competitive factors facing the industry.

The report analyses global, regional and key market sizes in tonnages, as well as value in USD. The report segments the market size into synthetic and natural graphite industry and main end-users’ industrial segments, including electrodes, refractories, foundries and crucibles, Li-Ion batteries, friction products, recarburizing products, lubricants, graphene, nuclear reactors, industrial paints and other segments.

In addition, the report profiles major natural and synthetic graphite producers, including Asbury Carbons, Ceylon Graphite, Focus Graphite, GrafTech International, HEG, Imerys Graphite and Carbon, Mason Graphite, Nippon Carbon, SEC Carbon, SGL Carbon, Syrah Resources, Triton Minerals.

More information about the report can be found here: https://www.cwgrp.com/reports/product/279-world-natural-and-synthetic-graphite-market-demand-forecast-report-forecast-to-2023

ABOUT CW GROUP

The Greenwich (Conn.), USA headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com