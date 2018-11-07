Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning 2017 Cypress Distributor Award

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Fastest Growing Distribution Partner of 2017 from Cypress Semiconductor.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to Future’s excellent performance in 2017.

“Cypress is focused on going broad with our connect, compute and store solutions and continuing to expand our customer base,” said Kamal Haddad, Vice President of Distribution Sales at Cypress. “Future Electronics helped us move the needle significantly over the past year.”

Future achieved these outsized gains on behalf of Cypress through a strong program of demand creation.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and has always believed that his employees are the company’s greatest asset. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

Fiber optics gyroscope Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2017-2027

Fiber optics gyroscope market: Overview Firstly, Fiber optics gyroscope (FOG) was proposed in 1975 and uses optical waves which propagate in an optical Fiber coil to measure a rotation rate accurately. Fiber optics gyroscope senses variations in angle using the Sagnac effect. However, Fiber optics gyroscope principle is similar to the interference of light which […]
Tech

Walther Trowal: New Rotamat coater for small batches

editor

At the PaintExpo 2018 Walther Trowal introduces the new Rotamat R 60 for coating mass-produced small parts. It allows the effective processing of small batches of, among others, metal parts with relatively high bulk weights. Even though specifically designed for small batches, the R 60 coater offers all the functional features of its larger “siblings”. […]
Tech

GlobalLogic appoints Puneet Gupta as its Chief Technology Officer for India / APAC Region

Bangalore, September 26: GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering services, today announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) who will be responsible for the technology and innovation strategy for the company in India and APAC. Puneet is an industry veteran, a futurist and a digital transformation leader. His […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *