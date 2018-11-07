Hoverboard Cheap UK

Hoverboards Put On No-Fly List, As Airlines Cite Fire Concerns. “There have been at least 99 incident reports of the battery packs in self-balancing scooters/hoverboards overheating, sparking, smoking, catching fire and/or exploding,” the CPSC says, “including reports of burn injuries and property damage.”
