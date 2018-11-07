Tech

Carla Car Rental partners with RentalCover to insure your trip

Carla, mobile first car rental app, today announces partnership with RentalCover, major car insurance provider. This allows travelers to purchase car rental insurance at half the counter price.
Carla provides a mobile first solution to car rental targeted for last minute travelers. Carla compares hundreds of car rental options and presents the travelers with personalized best value options to expedite travelers’ decision making process.

Today’s announcement will help travelers purchase full coverage with $0 deductible protecting them from out of pocket expenses. Carla will offer insurance at half the price offered at car rental counters and you don’t have to worry about using your credit card or car rental insurance.

“This will help travelers rent any car they’d like with peace of mind” said Umut Ates, CEO of Carla. “Despite the fact that insurance policies are too complicated, the options we present with Carla are easy to understand with no hidden exclusions”.

Website: www.rentcarla.com
iPhone app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/carla-car-rental-rent-a-car/id1035631234?mt=8
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobikasaba.carlaandroid

