Business

South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Surpass $ 2 Billion by 2027: TechSci Research

Comment(0)

According to TechSci Research report, South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 2 billion by 2027. Degrading potable water quality, increasing water shortage and growing public awareness regarding the ill-effects of drinking contaminated water are among the key factors expected to positively influence the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Rising government focus towards sewage treatment plants, technological developments and increasingly stringent government policies are anticipated to positively influence South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3554

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Increasing number of power, energy, food & beverage and other setups that demand high-quality water for product processing is expected to boost demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Owing to higher efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, coagulants & flocculants account for the largest share in the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Some of the major players in the market are Ecolab Latin America, Kurita do Brasil LTDA, BASF S/A, Kemira Chemicals Brasil Ltda and Akzo Nobel Ltda – Holding.

“Brazil is the largest consumer of water and wastewater treatment chemicals in South America, as the country holds huge oil & gas potential and relies heavily on hydroelectric power. Environmental regulations in the country specifically target water pollution, which consequently is driving the setting up of more wastewater treatment plants. State of São Paulo is facing water shortage issues, leading to higher control of water usage in several basins, with citizens being charged for water usage. It is the number one state in Brazil in terms of investments in wastewater treatment, with companies like SABESP working with private companies through concession or PPP. Considering all of these factors, the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the entire South American region is expected to continue growing over the next decade.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 25 market data Figures and Tables spread through 56 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/south-america-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/3554.html

 “South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Browse Related Reports

Brazil Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, F&B, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/brazil-water-purifiers-market/2837.html

Global Membrane Elements Market, By Configuration (Spiral Wound, etc.), By Membrane Type (Reverse Osmosis (RO), etc.), By Material (Polymeric, etc.), By Application (Municipal, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-membrane-elements-market-by-configuration-spiral-wound-etc-by-membrane-type-reverse-osmosis-ro-etc-by-material-polymeric-etc-by-application-municipal-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/1224.html

Also Read
Business

Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and […]
Business

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Insights & Development Status till 2024

editor

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: Snapshot The global superhydrophobic coatings market is fragmented and immensely competitive, making it well-poised to register a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period by revenue as well as volume. Although the need for high capital investment might appear as a major challenge for new entrants, innovation in product solutions and technologies […]
Business

Global Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Benzenecarboxylic Acid market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *