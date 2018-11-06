Entertainment

“Punjabi Actress Parul Gulati Celebrates Diwali This Time With Family & Friends”

Comment(0)

“Punjabi Actress Parul Gulati Celebrates Diwali This Time With Family & Friends”

Parul Gulati, who was last seen in ALT BALAJI’S “Haq Se” and Punjabi movies like Burraahh, Romeo Ranjha and Zorawar opposite YoYo Honey Singh is celebrating Diwali this time with family & friends.

Parul says, “The first thought that comes to my mind about Diwali is lights and decorations. Every year, I am generally busy with my friends celebrating the festival but this year, I look forward to spending quality time with my family. I fondly remember, during my childhood, I always waited for Diwali to be around friends, burst firecrackers and eat some mouth-watering scrumptious food.
‘Putting aside the real religious significance of the festival, I think Diwali brings togetherness,it’s about bonding with friends and celebrating the simple joys of life and primarily taking the darkness away from each other’s and our own life. I’m glad that the government has taken some action to cut down pollution and it’s a brilliant step. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.’

Also Read
Entertainment

An enthralling night at R- Adda with Aditya Narayan along with his band Team A Bollywood playback singer & actor Aditya Narayan along with his band Team A performed in front of a packed house at “R- Adda” Roof Top Hideout Bar”

editor

Wonderful weekends are too mainstream! Guests at R- Adda Roof top Kitchen N Bar, 6th Floor, Ramee Guestline line, Juhu, Mumbai surely wiped away their weekday blues when Actor/ Singer Aditya Narayan performed live. His melodious voice & his good looks charmed his unplugged shells with various genres & immersed the attendees into the world […]
Entertainment

92.7 BIG FM AMPLIFIES THE GANESH FESTIVAL FERVOUR FOR MUMBAIKARS BY ASSOCIATING WITH LALBAUGHCHA RAJA FOR THE 11th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

A live studio booth will be set up at Lalbaughcha Raja from where 92.7 BIG FM RJs will air their show and bring live aarti thrice a day for listeners and devotees. With Mumbai’s most revered festival Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks is marking the celebrations […]
Entertainment

Check Out Professional Decoration Equipment

Before you start to plan a party the first thing you should do is set a realistic budget and decide on the number of guests you will have. After you do that you have to establish if you hire a company to help you with the planning. Experienced planners will save you from unnecessary hassle; […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *