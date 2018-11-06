PC Peripherals Market Research Report: Size, Industry Outlook, Demand and Risk Forecast to 2025

6th November, 2018- Growing demand from gaming industry and tech savvy individuals is expected to drive the market growth. PC Peripherals are devices that can be connected to computers externally such as mouse, printers, keyboards, routers, scanners and gaming consoles. In gaming industry devices such as the high market growth rate of the PC peripherals market in gaming industry can be attributed to factors such as the launch of next generation advanced gaming devices and the increasing popularity of e-sports leagues. Increasing standards of gaming experience and innovative games that provide real world experience can be also be expected to drive the market growth.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PC Peripherals in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

HP

Canon

Logitech

Seiko Epson

Seagate

Toshiba

Western Digital

Printers

PC Gaming

Pointing Devices

Keyboards and Combos

Headsets

Webcams

Commercial

Household

Increasing preference of gamers to play games on PC than tablets, mobiles and phones owing to better visibility display, screen size and resolution in PC. These factors are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Increased use of PCs in Business and corporate world is also anticipated to boost the global market. Growing technological and IT systems that require enhanced computer systems to provide efficient solutions to their clients can be attributed as the major factor in this segment.

Growing smartphone and other substitute devices such as tablets, market is expected to pose a major challenge to the PC peripherals market. Consumers are expected to replace their PCs with tablets and smartphones as demand for mobility and portability is expected to grow stronger and heavier over the standard computers in the future. The advancement and innovation in mobile technologies and increasing demand for small, efficient devices has also improved the features and performance of laptops or tablets For instance demand for slim, ultra slim, detachable, touch variations and convertible, electronic gadgets is expected to significantly rise as compared to traditional PC. Declining demand of PC is expected to adversely affect the peripheral components.

Rising consumer disposable income coupled with escalating inclination towards high definition video games is anticipated to positively increase the demand for PC peripherals market. Willingness to pay premium price for high technology defined consoles is expected to drive the PC peripherals market. The devices are expected to gain significance owing to their accessibility and ease of use. Online availability and purchase of PC peripherals E-commerce is expected to influence the retailing industry. Shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping plays a major role in e-commerce industry Ease of accessibility to diverse product categories and secure payment options are major factors contributing to market penetration

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Regulatory PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Service Type PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Equipment Type PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Service Contract PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Service Provider PC Peripherals Market Analysis By End-User PC Peripherals Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The PC Peripherals Companies Company Profiles Of The PC Peripherals Industry

