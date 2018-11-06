Business

Mark Hunt Now Has Over 45 Million Personalised Registration Plates For Sale

Comment(0)

Yorkshire based company Mark Hunt has been in the business of buying and selling personalised DVLA registration plates for over 35 years, and now has access to over 45 million combinations. Many thousands of these number plates are the company’s own stock which has been built up over time and, since there is only ever one of each combination, cannot be found anywhere else. Millions of other personalised registrations are listed on behalf of the company’s clients who wish to sell a number plate.

The company provides a very simple system for searching for any particular number plate on its’ website – www.markhunt.co.uk – where you just enter the number that you require into the search box. This will tell you instantly if the number plate you want is available and if so how much it costs.

Of course, it is quite possible that the number plate that you are looking for is not available for the simple reason that it is held by someone else who has no wish to sell it. If this is the case, you will need to be a little creative and try changing numbers and letters around.

Company director Alan Hebbs says that the most popular private reg search is for a three letter combination representing someone’s initials, and following that is car model numbers, so a Porsche owner might like the number 911 while an owner of a small Mazda might want 323. Numbers can also be linked to names, so OO04 LAN can be read as Alan. People also search for numbers that link to their business, so for example a builder might try to get hold of B1 LDR, or a greengrocer might try to find B3 ANS.

Hebbs explains that when a customer purchases a number plate from his own stock he can guarantee absolute reg transfer within 7 days. He provides number plates to many of the biggest garage groups in the country and also to many celebrities including top sports personalities and well-known actors and actresses. The company also has a cast iron guarantee that nobody can obtain reg transfers for less. Apart from the fact that nobody else has a number plate that is in the company’s own stock, if a number plate is also available from another dealer, Hebbs guarantees to match the price at the very least, but says he can usually undercut it.

Also Read
Business

Growing Agriculture and Horticulture Sectors to Drive Plant Growth Regulators in India: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “India Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Chemical Formulation, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023’’, India plant growth regulators market is forecast to surpass $ 6.8 million by 2023, on the back of increasing demand for fruits and vegetables due to rising health concerns among people and […]
Business

Global Organic Tea Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Definition: Organic Tea is the tea type that is cultivated without the use of any fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Organic tea cultivation is beneficial for human consumption as well as for the ecosystem. The innovations due to technology advancements has resulted in adoption of organic tea cultivation techniques and has attracted many consumers on […]
Business

Automated Feeding Systems Market Report 2018 – GEA Group AG, DeLaval Inc., VDL Agrotech, Afimilk Ltd., Agrologic Ltd

Automated feeding systems are the modern-day systems to feed the domestic animals. These systems are majorly used in the livestock feeding management. The operation is usually carried out by automated robots and other advanced machineries which go near the livestock and their little ones to feed them with their daily meal, milk and other foodstuffs. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *