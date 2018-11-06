Tech

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market was valued US$99.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$382.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.33% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Component, Application, Technology, End-users, and Region.
Further, Internet of Things in Healthcare Market based on component includes Hardware, Software, and Service. Application segment is sub-segmented into Telemedicine, Medication Management, Clinical Operations, Patient Monitoring, Connected Imaging, and Others.

Technology segment in the report comprises Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Zigbee, RFID, and Others. Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Clinics & Laboratories are segmented under End-users segment.
The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Based on component, the systems & software segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period. The various technologies involved in the IoT healthcare market include Wi-Fi, BLE, NFC, ZigBee, cellular, and satellite. Among these, the Wi-Fi technology held the large share in the market. Based on application, the telemedicine segment is estimated to account for the large share of the IoT healthcare. Telemedicine allows the exchange and transfer of medical information from one site to another via telecommunication infrastructure to improve, contribution in providing information about the health status of a patient. North America is leading the global IoT healthcare market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the IoT healthcare market i.e. Growing need for remote patient monitoring services, and growing demand for health technologies and advanced healthcare information system.
Internet of Things in Healthcare Market component providers are developing new solutions in order to reduce the healthcare industry’s dependence on humans.

Key market players in IoT solutions such as AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.

for more information visit:
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-internet-of-things-in-healthcare-market/17462/

