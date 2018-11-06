Brazilian and Korean beauty majors among impressive international turnout at Beautyworld Middle East 2018

Dubai, UAE: Brazilian and Korean beauty majors will be among an impressive turnout of international companies at the Middle East’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair next month, which will feature 22 country pavilions including debut pavilions from Palestine, Peru, and Russia.

When Beautyworld Middle East opens for the 23rd time from 8-10 May 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, it will feature more than 1,600 exhibitors from 60 countries, underlining the Middle East and Africa’s global attraction as the world’s second fastest growing beauty and personal care market.

Brazilian and Korean participation at the annual three-day event has always been strong, with exhibitor numbers from the two countries growing year-on-year on a consistent basis.

With 49 exhibitors, including 38 pavilion and 11 individual exhibitors, Brazilian participation at Beautyworld Middle East 2018 will increase by 16 percent over 2017. Korea too will have 51 exhibitors this year (11 individual and 40 pavilion) covering 861sqm of exhibition space, an increase of 13 percent over the previous year.

The robust growth, particularly in Brazil’s case, can be attributed to the impressive business opportunities granted to beauty manufacturers from the Samba nation at previous editions of Beautyworld Middle East.

According to a statement by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Brazilian exhibitors signed 1,537 contracts and US$6.1 million worth of deals during Beautyworld Middle East 2017, while it was estimated that US$20.1 million worth of business would be generated in total.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Beautyworld Middle East’s organiser, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Beautyworld Middle East attracts more than 40,000 trade buyers and beauty professionals from throughout the globe, confirming its pulling power as one of the world’s premier networking platforms for the beauty, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing industries.

“Brazilian business in 2017 is just a small example of real opportunities that can be generated through participating at the show, while it’s also indicative of the quality of beauty brands and innovative products that attract tens of thousands of serious buyers every year, “Pauwels added.

Felps Professional will be one of the many Brazilian companies at Beautyworld Middle East 2018 eager to replicate the success of 2017. A debut exhibitor this year, the hair cosmetics manufacturer specialises in straightening shampoos and conditioners for all hair types.

Teodoro Malta Compo, Felps Professional’s General Director, said: “Now we’re among the top global professional cosmetics companies with a presence in more than 20 countries. Our products are certified by the SGS Laboratory with SASO (Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization) certification and have since been exporting to Saudi Arabia.

“The Middle East is a good market for us and we’re already present in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain through our regional partner, Alwan Trading. We’ve decided to participate this year at Beautyworld Middle East to extend our distribution network throughout the wider region.”

Elsewhere at the Brazilian pavilion, Fit Cosmetics will shine the spotlight on its portfolio of 140 haircare products including smoothing treatments, straightening creams, hair dyes, home care treatments and finishers.

CEO Eduardo Rodrigues said: “We see a great opportunity in the Middle East market, which is known for its high purchasing power on quality beauty products. Participating at Beautyworld Middle East 2018 gives us a unique insight into market behaviour and trends and requirements, while it also enables to interact directly with prospective buyers.”

Meanwhile in the Korean pavilion, G&J will launch its Sollume Esthé LED REAL Mask, a domestic aesthetic device which utilises LED wave-lengths to make skin appear smoother and younger.

Dong Myoung, CEO of G&J said the home device allows customers to receive similar skin care treatment at their home comparative to what a professional dermatologist can provide: “Previous LED masks in the market were revolutionary, but at the same time, had a few problems; immobility, high prices, and so on,” said Myoung.

“We’ve studied each of these problems and devised the Sollume Esthé LED Mask. It allows the wearer the freedom to move around, and is comparatively reasonably priced.

“It’s actually designed as a family-unit device that the whole family can enjoy, and in fact, our original customers had considerable male ratio. The best part the male consumers favoured about the mask was that it was easy to use. After 15 minutes, the LED lights will automatically switch off,” added Myoung.

Among the other 22 country pavilions at Beautyworld Middle East 2018 are Argentina, Bulgaria, China, Japan, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Morocco, Pakistan, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, the USA, and for the first time in 2018, Palestine, Peru, and Russia.

The annual three-day event is a magnet for retailers, distributors, and beauty professionals looking for the latest inspirations across the product groups of Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies, Cosmetics & Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing, Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrances, Personal Care & Hygiene, and for the first time in 2018, Natural and Organic.

It also features key show highlights including Quintessence – the art of Perfume; Centre Stage by Nazih Group; Nail It! by Artistic Nail Design & OPI; and the Battle of the Barbers. New this year is the Innovation Zone, Blend it! in collaboration with centdegres, and the Advanced Aesthetic Therapist Conference and Workshop.