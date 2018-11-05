ZOHO 1800-365-4805 login issue contact tec-h support care

Health and Wellness

Author Roxane Monette Offers FREE Copy of ‘Fit Inside Out’

Author Roxane Monette, a health and fitness professional, is offering a FREE copy of her book for a limited time through her website. Health and fitness professional Roxane Monette is the author of Fit Inside Out: A Beginner’s Guide to a Healthy Body and Mindset (WTF Is So Scary About Fitness?!). In her book, she […]
Welcome a Kitten into your homes..

By Dr. Kallahalli Umesh Waltham Scientific Communication Manager,Mars India. Bringing home a kitten can be an exciting yet daunting task. Whether you are an experienced pet parent or a novice, it is always best to go for research to know the basics of kitten care. According to Dr. Kallahalli Umesh, Waltham Scientific Communication Manager, Mars […]
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2019

Transparency Market Research has published a report on the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. As per the report, the global hemoglobin Alc testing devices market is expected to progress from US$0.9 bn in 2012 to US$1.86 bn by 2019. The report, titled ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends […]

