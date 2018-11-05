Business

Veteran’s Day Sale In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Veterans Day sales are a huge excitement for shoppers throughout the country. The sales comprise of lucrative deals on apparel, electronics, furniture, and a whole lot of other things. Ashley HomeStore is keeping up with the sales fever by offering its customers in Killeen, TX discounts and offers on some of its best pieces of furniture this Veterans Day.

About Ashley Homestore, Killeen, TX.

Ashley HomeStore has been serving the community of Killeen, TX since the tear 1985, when it opened its first furniture store. Its mission has always been to give unmatched furniture to its customers in terms of quality and affordability. The store has recently come up with the idea of a furniture bank as a way of giving back to the community it so very loves. The furniture store specializes in furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and the outdoors.

Sales and offers at About Ashley HomeStore, on Veterans day.

The store is offering free delivery on Veterans Day. It has offers of saving up to 30 % on certain purchases. Customers can also avail a special financing option of 72 months. These offers will be in-store only and not online. Offers worth considering at the sale are :

• The Ollesburg rectangular extension dining table; a price drop from $799 to $549.
• The Bolanburg round counter height dining table at $399.
• A Bolanburg round counter height dining room comprising of a plank-effect top, 4 drop leaves and 4 upholstered bar stools at $749 or at $14/mo for 72 months.
• A HomeStore special, the Walgast 2-piece reclining sectional at $1199 from $1699.
• The Willowton Queen Sleigh Bed at $449 from $619.
• The Willowton Queen Sleigh Bedroom at a discounted price of $799 or $15/mo for 72 months.
• The Lakeleigh Queen panel bed at $499.
• A Lakeleigh 5-piece Queen panel bedroom at a discounted price of $1099 or $ 25/mo for 72 months.
• The Jessa Place sectionals at $999.

For more information on the Veterans Day sale at Ashley HomeStore, feel free to call at 254-634-5900 or visit Killeen, TX Ashley HomeStores 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. The timings for visiting are 9AM to 7 PM: Mon-Fri, 9AM to 5 PM: Saturday and 11AM to 4PM: Sunday. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com

