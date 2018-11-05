Entertainment

South Superstar Pawan Kalyan embarks on a train journey to interact with people

Comment(0)

South superstar and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took a train journey from Vijayawada to Tuni in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, meeting lakhs of followers along the way.

The purpose behind this journey was to have a series of interactions and meetings with people representing various sections in the society. Throughout the way, Pawan Kalyan met and discussed issues with the locals, including mango farmers, sugarcane farmers, textile labourers, porters and many others.

“It initiative was taken primarily to understand the issues on the ground and create awareness,” says Kalyan. “Our main aim is to have transparency in the system and work. We will make institutional change in the state,” he adds.

The train journey was symbolic in a way – it gave Pawan Kalyan the opportunity to reach out to the people. The journey ended in Tuni where lakhs of fans and followers had assembled to witness Pawan Kalyan address a public meeting.

Also Read
Entertainment

Murder Mystery Texas Announces Its 27th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration

editor

Dallas, TX – Murder Mystery Texas recently provided event details for its upcoming New Year’s Eve Celebration, which will be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West. Murder Mystery Texas provided the hotel’s address, which is located at 1590 LBJ Freeway @ Luna Road, Dallas, TX 75234. The company stated that the event […]
Entertainment

Help the Jimmy to collect the fruits in Shadow Chase Run Bear Run

Playing a mobile game has never been so much fun during this day and age, everyone is playing mobile games every day. New games are being launched every day, and most of them are just copying a previous game and no new ideas. KIIINGS has set to launch something new, innovative and exciting. 10th Oct […]
Entertainment

First Edition Design Publishing Releases New Book by Will Shelton

Investing In Your Health… You’ll Love The Returns, by Will Shelton, is an insightful and innovative look at how we can improve our personal health. Flushing, NY, USA — Will Shelton’s Investing In Your Health… You’ll Love The Returns examines current diets to help you make decisions about your eating style, as well as taking […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *