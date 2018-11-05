Entertainment

SANDEEPA DHAR AND NEIL NITIN MUKESH WERE SEEN SHOOTING FOR THEIR UPCOMING FILM “FIRRKIE”

Comment(0)

SANDEEPA DHAR AND NEIL NITIN MUKESH WERE SEEN SHOOTING FOR THEIR UPCOMING FILM “FIRRKIE”

The gorgeous actress Sandeepa Dhar who has been part of movies like “Heropanti” and “Dabangg 2” is busy shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie “Firrkie”. It is a thriller movie which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Karan Singh Grover, and Kay Kay Menon.

Recently, Neil and Sandeepa were seen shooting at Ellora Studios, Mumbai. The actress looks stunning in a yellow summer dress while Neil looks dapper in a suit.
The actors are shooting for the final schedule of the movie right now.

“Firrkie” will release next summer.

Also Read
Entertainment

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Outlook, Size, Trends & Sales in 2018 Reports

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Size study, by Aircraft (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet), by Fitment (Retro Fit, Line Fit), by Hardware , By Technology and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025 Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market 2018 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global […]
Entertainment

HOTMAIL Support 1855-6870111 CONTACT HOTMAIL TEC-H SUPPORT care

HOTMAIL SUPPORT TECH SUPPORT Phone Number. HOTMAIL SUPPORT Technical Support phone number .HOTMAIL SUPPORT CUSTOMER SUPPORT. HOTMAIL SUPPORT LOGIN Customer Service Phone Number | HOTMAIL SUPPORT Technical Support Phone Number | Toll Free | Call @ I-800-982-8520 Work will be done by remotely | Third Party | Technical Support. HOTMAIL SUPPORT technical support phone number […]
Entertainment

Corporate Office Audio Visuals And Its Benefits

PULSE Middle East Plot No. 597-674 Warehouse No. 4 & 5 Dubai Investment Park Phase 2 Dubai Telephone: +9714 881 4344 Email: info@pulse-me.co A company that has a collaborative environment should attempt to harness its potential and share more visibly. In order to do this, setting up the permanent installation of an audio visual system […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *