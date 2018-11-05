Business

Phytosterols Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 10% by 2021

The market is segmented and market values are forecasted for the major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The key countries are covered and their market sizes have been forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented and market values are forecasted on the basis of types and applications.

The global phytosterols market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, and others. According to application, it is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Nevertheless, the prospects for the market in Asia Pacific seem very lucrative, as India and China witness a rising incidence of coronary heart diseases. Spurred by these factors, the global phytosterols market is expected to report a CAGR of 10% between 2015 and 2021. The market is expected to reach US$926.7 mn in 2021 from a valuation of US$473.8 in 2014.

The global phytosterols market faces many challenges, one of them being the lack of awareness about the health benefits of phytosterols among the people living in China, India, and other developing countries. The lack of government support is also hampering the growth of the global phytosterols market. The availability of omega-3 fatty acids is affecting the global phytosterols market adversely.

The global phytosterols market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Europe dominated the market in 2014, accounting for a share of 40% in the global phytosterols market. North America was the second-largest market for phytosterols in 2014, but the Rest of the World is expected to be the fastest growing market between 2015 and 2021.

Leading vendors operating in the global phytosterols market such as Raisio plc, Archer Daniels Midlands Co, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Arboris LLC, and Pharmachem Laboratories.

