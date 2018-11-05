Hum Along Thousands Of Songs With Online Radio!

There has been a shift in music streaming from analog to digital. It has helped operators to cut costs by replacing the traditional operational systems using stations or satellites with internet. Also, people are shifting towards streaming music services by using online subscriptions and ad-plans and free services. For instance, Beats 1 digital radio station was launched by Apple music. Spotify and Pandora are the other popular radio stations.

North America was the largest region in the web content, search portals and social media market in 2017, accounting for almost one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Video streaming is gaining popularity with user options like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the options of using new gadgets to view shows and movies through internet onto the television. Many companies are developing dedicated devices for streaming. For instance, Roku and Chromecast are replacing Xbox and PlayStation for streaming.

Google was the largest company in the web content, search portals and social media market in 2017, with revenues of $79.4 billion in 2016. Google’s growth strategy involves acquisition of emerging tech firms to diversify its business. It recently acquired Nest to expand itself into the Internet of Things market.

The web content, search portals and social media market comprises establishments mainly engaged in publishing and/or broadcasting content on the Internet exclusively and web search portals. This does not include non-internet versions of published or broadcasted data. The data may be in a textual, audio or video form.

