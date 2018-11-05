Hills delivers nurse call and patient engagement technology to new Northern Beaches Hospital

Hills Health Solutions today announced that it has achieved another milestone with the go-live of its nurse call and patient engagement solutions at the new Northern Beaches Hospital, which opens today in French’s Forest, New South Wales (NSW).

The Northern Beaches Hospital will accommodate 488 beds and aims to provide patient-centred, personalised care utilising state of the art technology systems. Hills installed its flagship IP7100 nurse call and Lincor MediaLINC patient engagement solutions at the hospital.

Hills CEO and Managing Director, David Lenz, said that the ability to provide a customised solution, scalable and future proof, and able to plug into any standard network, differentiated Hills from the competition.

“Ownership and continued development of the nurse call intellectual property here in Australia is a key factor in the success of the product,” Lenz said.

Head of Hill Health Solutions, Andy Hall, added that Hills IP7100 nurse call solution solved key issues for hospitals, offering a robust and reliable system that enhances staff productivity and clinical workflows.

“As the primary means of communication between patients and nursing staff, nurse call systems are front-line tools for delivering the best in patient care. Hills IP700 is an agile, customer centric solution, and Hills offers a full end to end service 24/7, from design through to implementation,” Hall said.

In partnership with Lincor, the largest global provider of patient engagement services and software, Hills installed the MediaLINC platform as the patient engagement system at the Northern Beaches Hospital. It will provide patients with access to TV and movies, a third-party meal ordering system, and educational information through their in-room television. Hills is the exclusive distributor of Lincor solutions in Australia.

“We are pleased to supply solutions that will support the Northern Beaches Hospital to provide improved patient care and clinical outcomes,” Hall said. “We look forward to building upon Hills current leadership position as a trusted supplier for nurse call and patient engagement solutions.”