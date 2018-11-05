Healthcare Services Now More Efficient And Cost Effective With Digitization

Digital technology has become an important tool for hospitals and doctors to deliver quality care. Digital tools such as telemedicine, apps, and portals for patients and doctors are making healthcare services more efficient and cost-effective. According to a PWC study, doctors felt that more than 10% of in-office appointments can be replaced by e-visits and roughly 75% of doctors said they will prescribe an app to help patients manage chronic diseases.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE SPECIALTY (EXCEPT PSYCHIATRIC AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE) HOSPITALS MARKET AT $57 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than one-third of the global market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) hospitals market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical histories, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Encompass Health (formerly HealthSouth Corporation) was the largest company in the global specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) hospitals market, with revenues of $4 billion for the financial year 2017. As a part of its growth strategy, Encompass Health expects to continue to expand their network of hospitals through joint ventures and wholly owned development projects in those markets where trends are driving a significant need for inpatient rehabilitative services. They also expect to expand their network of home health agencies, by prioritizing those markets that overlap with HealthSouth hospitals.

Specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) services supply diagnostic medical treatment to inpatients with specific types of disease or medical condition excluding psychiatric and substance abuse services. This industry includes hospitals which provide long term care for the chronically ill and rehabilitation, restorative and adjustive services to physically-challenged or disabled people. It also provides other services such as out-patient services, diagnostic X-ray services, clinical laboratory services, physical therapy services and psychological and social work services.

