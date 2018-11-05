Uncategorized

Godrej Golf Links – Godrej Golf Links Sector 27 Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links Presenting the unmatched living to evoke your senses, It is offers limited edition luxurious villas in 100 acres of Exclusive Township in Greater Noida. These ready-to-move apartments are located at Sector 27, which enjoys the best infrastructure in the city. It has well-furnished plush-homes to give the feel of extravagant living. At 62 meters is a resplendent sky lounge where you can gauge the breathtaking views of city’s skyline, with restaurant and Zen garden, open gym, and other amenities. SO, come and fall in love with these lavish suites you can call home and soak in the serene views every day.

Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida is well connected to various educational institutions, schools, clinics, shopping complex, sports, and grocery stores in the proximity. Along with these, the project is located around 2.5 km from Greater Noida Knowledge Park, which houses several world-leading universities.

Major highlights of the project

• Upcoming Jewar Airport located around 38 km away
• 100 acres of township
• Delta, nearest metro station, located 1 km
• Private miniplex
• 9-hole golf course
• Private party terrace deck
• Private elevator
• Air conditioning
• Walk-in wardrobe closet
• Built-in appliances in modular kitchen
• Italian marble flooring
• 80% Green Panoramic Golf View
• State-of-the-art sports arena and clubhouse
• Connected to Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida Expressway
• Metro connectivity under construction
• 1 minutes from Pari Chowk Greater Noida
• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway
• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway
• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida
• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj
• 30 minutes from Akshardham Temple

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://www.godrejs-golflinks.com For more information about Godrej Golf Links Properties.

Visit:- http://www.godrej-property.com/godrej-golf-links-greater-noida/

Lodha the Park Or http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com/

