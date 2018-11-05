Business

Global Headphones Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: About Headphones

Headphones or earphones are mobile accessories that are used to enhance the audio experience of a user. They comprise a pair of earphones that are placed over the head with the help of a band.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global headphones market to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global headphones market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Headphones Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Apple
  • Bose
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sennheiser electronic
  • Skullcandy
  • SONY

Market driver

  • Increased sale of mobile devices
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Increased product price
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Product miniaturization
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com

