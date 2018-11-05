Business

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2025.

Comment(0)

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing use of Laptops, TVs and mobile phones and other gadgets, growing need of low power consuming electronic appliances, demand for radio frequency in power electronics, energy efficiency in consumer goods, rising use of electric vehicle are the major factors which are driving the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market. The Gallium Nitrite is basically a semiconductor that is used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), power devices and high radio frequency devices. A Gallium Nitride semiconductor has several benefits over silicon-based devices such as its operating temperature is very high, low resistance, high breakdown voltage and high-speed switching capacity that makes it a good alternative to silicon technology. With the use of Gallium Nitride, the production cost of integrated circuits has reduced.
The GaN semiconductors are being used in transistors, amplifiers, diodes, switching systems, inverters and lighting industries. Moreover, the use of GaN semiconductors are growing in Defense, aerospace application and healthcare sector. The use of gallium nitride semiconductor devices are growing in various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and telecommunication and the rising use of electric and hybrid vehicle are setting new prospects in the overall growth of the GaN semiconductors market.
The regional analysis of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share

Also Read
Business

Autopilot System Market Report 2018 – Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are component, application, and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors such as computer system, actuator, gyros, global positioning […]
Business

Radar Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2027

Investment in cutting-edge technologies and security apparatus continues to gain ground as governments around the globe focus on strengthening their defense arsenal. Key participants in the radar market are focusing on launching advances and innovative products to consolidate their position, finds a new report titled “Radar Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”, […]
Business

mp3boy

informative post mp3boy is one of the popular music sites that lets you stream unlimited music and download songs for free. In this online music streaming community, the content is uploaded by independent artists and famous musicians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *