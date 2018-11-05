Education

Edify’s students experienced Organic Farming, Adventure Games

Comment(0)

A SOURCE OF LEARNING AND ENHANCING KNOWLEDGE

Students from Edify International School visited an organic farm called Hidden Oasis near Saswad, Keeping in the tradition of learning with fun the first field trip of Primary Years Programs (PYP) from Grade 1 to Grade 5 to enhance their understanding of the Unit of inquiry on ‘Where we are in place and time’.

The Field Trips are always a source of learning with enjoyment which stays carved in the memory of young learners for a long time.

The learning reached a new pedestal with the hands on activities of doing organic farming, bullock cart ride, feeding Emo bird, sheep petting, experiencing a natural boiler, vermi compost manufacturing and last but not the least the adventure games. Students enjoyed and made notes on their observations. To empower the learners to be knowledgeable through concept driven and inquiry based learning with rigorous assessment which enables them to become independent learners.

“We at EISP believe that the learning curve never ceases and as true IB facilitators we enhance the attributes of the learner profile with our young learners through such experiences.” said Ms. Shefali Tiwary, PYP Coordinator.

Edify International School is located in Pune’s premier IT hub. The school offers a broad, rich and challenging curriculum based on the world-renowned IB programmes. It promotes a strong foundation in the academic disciplines, a broad exposure to the liberal arts, and selective opportunities to pursue individual interests. As students’ progress, the programme becomes increasingly flexible and offers a wide array of electives beyond the core curriculum. This is the first academic year of the school which is a candidate school for IB PYP and MYP.

Media Contact: Aspire PR & Strategies Pvt. Ltd., Dipali Dhamal, 9689966141/9967348414 020 24488778

Also Read
Education

Offering Adaptive SAT Prep in Denver

Test Geek is offering combination of an exciting learning atmosphere and a world-class tutor for dedicated SAT Prep in Denver. The SAT exam is a standardized test that most U.S. colleges use to determine whether students should be accepted into the institution. Our adaptive learning technology customizes a study program for students based on individual […]
Education

Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) announces Common Entrance Examination ‘CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB’ to take place on May 13, 2018

editor

Kolkata, April 18, 2018: Post an overwhelming response from aspiring students for the last 4-years, the Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes, – a registered body under WB Society Registration Act 1961 – popularly known as ‘AMPAI’, today announced that Common Entrance Examination “CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB” will be conducted for the 5th consecutive year on May […]
Education

The National Association of Christian Ministers Introduces Online Ministry Training

The National Association of Christian Ministers (August 02, 2016) – The National Association of Christian Ministers, a non-denominational fellowship of professional Christian ministers, introduced a new online ministry training program. It allows deserving candidate to become an ordained Minister of the Gospel after completing the required training and formalities. Online ministry training program offered by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *