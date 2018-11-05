Tech

Drone Logistics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: In 2017, the global Drone Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • PINC Solutions
  • CANA Advisors
  • Drone Delivery Canada
  • Dronescan
  • Hardis Group
  • Infinium Robotics
  • Matternet
  • Workhorse Group
  • Skycart
  • Skysense
  • Zipline
  • Flirtey
  • Flytrex
  • Altitude Angel
  • Airmap
  • Skyward Io

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Freight Drones
  • Passenger Drones
  • Ambulance Drones

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Military
  • Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Freight Drones
1.4.3 Passenger Drones
1.4.4 Ambulance Drones
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size
2.2 Drone Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drone Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

