Business

Digital Marketers India Announced Business Trip to New York

Comment(0)

On this occasion, director of Digital Marketers India announced the trip to New York, USA. She will be in New York on 22nd November, 2018. The trip is focused to meet the existing customers of the company who are using expert digital marketing services. The director of the company will meet the customers to discuss about the services they use and their experience about the services. The discussions will also be extended to see possible business expansion and the affiliation of the company.

“We have a few customers in New York and I am going to visit them this month. The customers are using our different online advertising services such as, SEO services, social media marketing, paid advertising, content writing, graphics designing, etc. Also, there are a few customers in New York that use our complete digital marketing services. I’m going to meet all our customers in New York to receive their feedback on our various digital marketing services”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India.

She further added, “I am also willing to take our business to the next level so I will have discussions to offer other online marketing services to our customers as per their business and future roadmap. Also, there are some possible affiliation opportunities with the existing customers. Thus, I will be discussing the possible collaboration opportunities with our existing customers over there.”

As per the shared information, the company will join hands with their customers for business exchange so both companies can increase the clientele. Digital Marketers India offers white label digital marketing services. In this model, the team of digital marketing experts of Digital Marketers India work as the team of the customers’ company. This way the customers of this full service digital marketing agency can offer online marketing services to their customers. This is like having a remote team of digital marketing experts who get paid only when there is a project to work upon. The Digital Marketers India has been offering this white label online marketing services to its global customers. Ms. Ashvini Vyas, Director of the company is looking forward to propose this model to their customers in New York in the face to face meetings so they can discuss all points in one go and can come up with a mutual agreement.

This is a small business trip in which the director of this digital marketing agency will take care of lead nurturing. Moreover, she will try to explore possible business expansion and affiliation opportunities.

About Digital Marketers India

It is a full service digital marketing agency situated in India. The company offers omnichannel digital marketing services along with other required services to provide one stop marketing solution to its global customers. The company provides custom digital marketing services to assure that its customers can gain maximum returns. Also, the company offers various models and a free consultancy to its clients worldwide. To know more about the company, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/

Also Read
Business

Pro-Diet Bars Market to Undertake Strapping Growth till 2024

Pro-Diet Bars Market Introduction Health and nutrition bars market are witnessing high demand owing to the growing awareness about health and wellness among the consumers. A wide range of nutrition bars is available to meet the consumer needs, among which pro-diet bars are one of the highly demanded nutrition bars. Pro-diet bars have gained popularity […]
Business

LSAW Steel Pipe Process Flow

Straight seam steel pipe plant manufacturing process is a new type of welded steel pipe forming technology developed in the 1990s. The main molding process of this technology is to first carry out the edge milling (or planing) of the steel plate pre-weld counterpart. LSAW steel pipe production technology, the production process of large diameter […]
Business

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices  Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *