Digital Map Service Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: In 2017, the global Digital Map Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Map Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Map Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Google

Tomtom

Mapbox

Digitalglobe

Digital Map Products

Here

Mapmyindia

Microsoft

Navinfo

Nearmap

Magellan

Apple

Mapquest

Autonavi

Yahoo

Inrix

Mapmechanics

Zenrin

Mapsherpa

Openstreetmap

Living Map

Automotive Navigation Data

Mapman

Digital Mapping Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting and Advisory Services

Deployment and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

Government and Defense

Automotive

Retail and Real Estate

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Map Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting and Advisory Services

1.4.3 Deployment and Integration Services

1.4.4 Support and Maintenance Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Map Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Energy and Utilities

1.5.3 Construction and Engineering

1.5.4 Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

1.5.5 Government and Defense

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Retail and Real Estate

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Map Service Market Size

2.2 Digital Map Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Map Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Map Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

