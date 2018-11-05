Health and Wellness

Betaine Market Current Growth Scenario, Feature Demand and Forecast Up To 2024

Betaine is a polar but neutral zwitterionic compound which is highly soluble in water. Moreover, it is a naturally produced as a by-product of the sugar beet industry.

Rising demand for health supplements and nutritive food products is expected to support the market of betaine across the globe. However, stringent government policies imposed by the government on the use of betaine and risk associated with the allergic reactions are factors which are hindering the growth of this market.

Axiom MRC Added a, “Betaine Market Report, By Type, Form, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Betaine Market Analysis:
It is a non-essential nutrient which performs several important physiological functions in organisms and has a potential for prevention of chronic diseases and that its dietary intake may contribute to overall health enhancement.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the betaine market. The betaine market has shown sustainable growth owing to rising demand from personal care & cosmetic industry, food industry and increasing perseverance among the consumers toward the health benefits of betaine consumption at recommended dosages.

Betaine Market Segmental Overview:
Type:
Based on type, the market is segmented into synthetic betaine and natural betaine. Among all major type, the bakery synthetic segment dominated the market in 2017.

Form:
Furthermore, on the basis of form the global betaine market is categorised into betaine anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl betaine and betaine monohydrate.

Application:
Based on application, this betaine market is classified into food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, detergents and other applications.

Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Rest of the world comprises of Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:
British Foods PLC
BASF SE
E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company
Nutreco N.V
Solvay
KAO Corporation
Stepan Company
Amino
Sunwin Chemicals Co., Ltd etc.

