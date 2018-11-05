Tech

AI in Agriculture Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

In 2017, the global AI in Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • IBM
  • Deere & Company
  • Microsoft
  • Agribotix
  • The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
  • Granular
  • Descartes Labs
  • Prospera
  • Mavrx
  • Awhere
  • Gamaya
  • Ec2ce
  • Precision Hawk
  • Skysquirrel Technologies
  • Cainthus
  • Tule Technologies
  • Resson
  • Farmbot
  • Connecterra
  • Vision Robotics
  • Harvest Croo
  • Autonomous Tractor Corporation
  • Trace Genomics
  • Vine Rangers
  • Cropx
  • Spensa Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • AI-As-A-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Drone Analytics
  • Agriculture Robots
  • Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Agriculture are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

