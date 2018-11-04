Uncategorized

Standing as The Tool to Copy Long Path Files Is A Unique Feature of Long Path Tool

Comment(0)

Santa Clara, CA (November 04, 2018) – Standing as the tool to copy long path files is a unique aspect of Long Path Tool that helps users to resolve their longstanding problem of copying long path files.

When the file name exceeds the pre-set character limit set by the operating system, it is considered a long path file which users may find difficult to copy from one location to another. An error message pops up stating that the operation cannot be executed because of the long file name. Here, the tool to copy long path files will come in handy.

Long path Tool is a file management software to deal with such problems and more. It is compatible with all versions of Windows operating system. It is an easy-to-use, simple to install and inexpensive tool to copy long path files.

The tool to copy long path files helps users to copy files and folders with long names without being disrupted by error messages. This makes the workflow sleek and easy, fast and efficient. It gives the user the freedom to choose the appropriate file and folder name suited to their purpose.

About KrojamSoft. Inc:
With the mission of creating high-quality software product for their customers and clients, KrojamSoft Inc. started their operations in early 2000.

For more information, please visit https://longpathtool.com/

Media Contact:
KrojamSoft, Inc.
5201 Great America Parkway
Suite 320
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hello@LongPathTool.com
Website: https://krojamsoft.com/

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2016-2024 | TMR

Inkjet papers are specially designed for inkjet printers and are identified by their opacity, smoothness, brightness, and weight. These papers are manufactured from good quality chemical pulp or deinked pulp and have exceptional dimensional stability. Likewise, inkjet papers and films also possess extensive surface strength and good surface smoothness. These papers can be classified into […]
Uncategorized

Al Badie Group Expresses Interest to Get into Indian Real Estate Market

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 03, 2018) – Indian real estate market is huge. Most businesses around the world in the property development sector are really aware of the power of the Indian real estate market. When this is the case of most other professionals, the Vice President of the Al Badie Group Mr. Khaled Al […]
Uncategorized

Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2020

Fibrosis is a process, which includes the formation of excess fibrous connective tissue in body tissues or organs in a repetitive manner. Kidney fibrosis is the major biological process causal for the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Kidney fibrosis is an unavoidable outcome of excessive formation of extracellular matrix, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *