Business

Godrej Active Keshav Nagar Pune – Call 9810047296

Comment(0)

Godrej Group is a reputed and well-renowned real estate brand which can shape your dream. They have a team of highly-skilled professionals who come from different backgrounds to meet the desires of a modern family by providing advanced features and facilities. The team has come up with ideal project design having all the aesthetics and amenities you desire in your dream abode. Godrej active is going to offer best platform to find these homes.

Imagine you have a home which exactly matches your dream abode. Welcome to Godrej Active where you can find the ultimate luxury apartments at the promising location of the city. Godrej Active is honored to present the most awaited luxurious project as Godrej Active . This Godrej Active project is in pre-launch stage. This flagship project has 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments in pune starting from Rs. 1.99 Cr with sizes ranging from 1050 to 1330 sq. ft. These residents will have ideal environment along with world-class interior designs so you can lead an extraordinary life in the city with well-crafted homes.

The residential towers in this project will have well designed lobbies, remarkable environment and well designed entrances to live in. Godrej Active pune has spacious apartments where every feature has been design according to recent guidelines of regulatory authorities. It’s time for you to indulge in luxury space in the city. It is known to be the best investment opportunity. Here, you will be presented with great environment and community to live in.

Amenities
• Jogging track
• Yoga deck
• Kids play area
• Swimming pool
• Tennis court
• Clubhouse
• Gymnasium
• Landscaped gardens
• BBQ area
• Amphitheater

Nearest Landmarks
• Schools – 1km
• College – 2.9 km
• Hospital – 7.8 km
• Bus stand – 4.9 km

You can avail the best resources and experiences for yourself that the developer has gathered in their journey. The developer is reputable and reliable when it comes to provide best environment and infrastructure where a modern family can enjoy peaceful lifestyle with great convenience and comfort.

The Godrej Active
pune project offers spacious and luxurious apartments along with world-class amenities and facilities godrej active is going to be the ideal address for the residents and home seekers can find their new home in this city which will ensure great return on investment in the near future as well. Be a part of family of godrej Group and enjoy the life in your own terms. These are the new residential developments at pune, which is considered to be the most premium location of the city. It is developed by the world-renowned real estate developer.

We also Deals in www.KanakiaCodenameFuture.srkresidency.com | http://www.godrejactive.srkresidency.com | http://www.piramal-mahalaxmi.piramalrealty.co/ Get Details of piramal mahalaxmi or www.Piramalrealty.co/piramal-aranya/ for Piramal Aranya | www.godrejmeridien-gurgaon.com for getting the details of Godrej meridian Gurgaon |www.godrejaquabellary.srkresidency.co | Godrej Active For more details

Also Read
Business

Global Automotive Sled Testing System Market Types, Applications, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Sled Testing System Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Automotive Sled Testing System market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

Synthetic Graphite Market Key Players, Demand, Analysis, 2018 – 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Synthetic Graphite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global synthetic graphite market was valued at around US$ 4 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast […]
Business

Chip Antenna Market 2018 Revenue Analysis, Developments and Growth Factors 2023

Chip Antenna – Overview Chip antenna has made a significant impact in the electrical industry thanks to its beneficial features. Due to their compactness they have become an inseparable part of circuit boards that need to generate high frequency electromagnetic waves. Furthermore, they can only reach up to a specific distance which makes them the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *