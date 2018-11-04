Education

Edinburgh Napier University MSc Business Management Webinar for Middle East

Comment(0)

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

MSc Business Management Information Webinar with
Dr Jackie Brodie,
MSc Business Management (Online) Programme Leader,
Edinburgh Napier University
Wednesday, 06 November 2018
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
(UAE Time – GMT+4)
Using the latest webinar technology and from the convenience of your home or office, Meet us for this presentation where Dr Jackie Brodie, MSc Business Management (Online) Programme Leader, Edinburgh Napier University will emphasize the advantage of the Edinburgh Napier University MSc Business Management programme.
Dr Brodie will describe the structure of the programme, how to achieve it without moving from your work or family and how you pay for it.
Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life.
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset.
To register for the event, click here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/edinburgh-napier-university-msc-business-management-middle-east-webinar

Also Read
Education

Global Biosimilars market is estimated to reach $46.0 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33% from 2017 to 2025

Biosimilars Market Overview: Global Biosimilars market is estimated to reach $46.0 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33% from 2017 to 2025. Biosimilars are the biotechnological product that is proved to be comparable to an already approved reference product in quality, non?clinical and clinical evaluation. The generic equivalents of biologics are meant as […]
Education

Trio World Academy students volunteer at refugee camp in France

editor

The students of Trio World Academy had a memorable two-week long educational trip to France and volunteered at the Refugee help French NGO Utopia 56 in Calais, in the northern tip of France. They had an opportunity to contribute their bit and spent a few days working intensively at the Auberge des migrants or refugee […]
Education

Carrier Midea India Partners with Kohinoor Technical Institute

editor

07th October 2016, Delhi: Kohinoor Technical Institute (KTI) and Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. (Carrier Midea India), today announced launch of Government Approved and Industry Ready vocational training program in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. This is a unique initiative with special focus on Light Commercial & VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Air conditioning segment. This initiative […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *